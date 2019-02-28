3 Oscar winners and more notable films worth checking out in Houston this week

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
Gully Boy
A coming-of-age story based on the lives of street rappers in Mumbai.
Boasting a Tomatometer Score of 100 percent and an Audience Score of 86 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Gully Boy" has been a must-watch since its release on Feb. 14.
Variety's Jay Weissberg called it, "A mainstream rap musical served up with generous helpings of deftly written hip-hop lyrics and an appealing, largely well-woven narrative starring Ranveer Singh in all his charms."
Free Solo
Follow Alex Honnold as he attempts to become the first person to ever free solo climb Yosemite's 3,000 foot high El Capitan wall. With no ropes or safety gear, this would arguably be the greatest feat in rock climbing history.
Boasting a Tomatometer Score of 98 percent and an Audience Score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, the Oscar winner for best documentary has gotten stellar reviews since its release in September.
Glenn Kenny of RogerEbert.com called the movie "scary and exhilarating stuff."
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a Tomatometer Score of 97 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has been a must-watch since its release in December. On Sunday, it won the Academy Award for best animated feature.
The New York Times' Lawrence Ware said, "This film manages the delicate feat of embracing its source material while also satirizing it," while David Sims of the Atlantic declared it, "The latest entry in a fully saturated genre that somehow, through sheer creative gumption, does something new."
The Favourite
England, early 18th century. The close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favorite.
With a Tomatometer Score of 94 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release in December.
"(Rachel) Weisz and (Emma) Stone are both brilliantly witty and nimble, but (Olivia) Colman's performance is nothing short of sublime," according to A.O. Scott of the New York Times. For her role as Queen Anne, Colman took home the Oscar for best actress.
The Hole in the Ground
Trying to escape her broken past, Sarah O'Neill is building a new life on the fringes of a backwood rural town with her young son Chris. A terrifying encounter with a mysterious neighbor shatters her fragile security, throwing Sarah into a spiraling nightmare of paranoia and mistrust, as she tries to uncover if the disturbing changes in her little boy are connected to an ominous sinkhole buried deep in the forest that borders their home.
Set to be released on Friday, March 1, "The Hole in the Ground" already has a Tomatometer Score of 93 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.
The AV Club's Mike D'Angelo said, "'The Hole In The Ground' finds a somewhat fresh angle on the possessed-kid subgenre," while Leslie Felperin of the Hollywood Reporter said, "While this is more generically conventional than Jennifer Kent's breakout thriller, it still taps potently into parental anxieties and primal fears."
