ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 music events worth seeking out in Houston this week | Hoodline

Goode Company. | Photo: Steve M./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Houston. From a 60s shindig to a Christmas party, here are the local shows worth checking out this week.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Temporex at Satellite Bar





After a long stressful week of work and shopping, unwind with the mellow sounds of California musician Temporex, aka Joseph Flores, who will be performing songs from his album "Care."

When: Friday, Dec. 21, 9 p.m.
Where: Satellite Bar, 6922 Harrisburg Blvd.
Price: $12
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Shakin' All Over! Sixties Dance Party





Head over to the The Continental Club for some holiday nostalgia. You are encouraged to don your grooviest apparel for a night of 60s music and holiday cheer. It might be worth a trip just to see the promised go-go dancing Santas.

When: Friday, Dec. 21, 9:30 p.m.
Where: 3700 Main St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Goode Company Christmas Party





Goode Company dance hall has invited everyone to a Christmas Party featuring country music singer/songwriters Max and Heather Stalling, rockabilly artist John Evans and Matt Hillyer from the honky-Tonk band Eleven Hundred Springs.

When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 9 p.m.
Where: 5015 Kirby Drive
Price: $12
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineHouston
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Fresh Prince' star sues maker of video games over his dance
Woman uses sign language to help dad enjoy rock concert
Oscars nominations 2019: What to know
BACK ON THE ROAD: Travis Scott prepares for 'Astroworld' 2
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mom killed in crash with 19-year-old who was allegedly drunk
Trump Foundation to dissolve and donate assets amid lawsuit
5 killed in San Marcos apartment fire ruled homicides
Michael Flynn heads to sentencing with 'good luck' wish
Dad tried to drown his 6-month-old daughter in pond: Police
Trump administration moves to ban bump stocks
Man dies after slamming into back of semi in thick fog
Dangerous and foggy road conditions
Show More
Hearing today in case of bodies of slaves found at FBISD site
2 Chicago officers die after being struck by train while chasing suspect
Company surprises employees with $4M Christmas bonuses
Angleton police play Santa, giving gifts to good drivers
General Mills' new cereals: Cinnamon Toast Crunch Churros, Fruity Lucky Charms
More News