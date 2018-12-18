3 music events worth seeking out in Houston this week | Hoodline

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Temporex at Satellite Bar
After a long stressful week of work and shopping, unwind with the mellow sounds of California musician Temporex, aka Joseph Flores, who will be performing songs from his album "Care."
When: Friday, Dec. 21, 9 p.m.
Where: Satellite Bar, 6922 Harrisburg Blvd.
Price: $12
Shakin' All Over! Sixties Dance Party
Head over to the The Continental Club for some holiday nostalgia. You are encouraged to don your grooviest apparel for a night of 60s music and holiday cheer. It might be worth a trip just to see the promised go-go dancing Santas.
When: Friday, Dec. 21, 9:30 p.m.
Where: 3700 Main St.
Price: Free
Goode Company Christmas Party
Goode Company dance hall has invited everyone to a Christmas Party featuring country music singer/songwriters Max and Heather Stalling, rockabilly artist John Evans and Matt Hillyer from the honky-Tonk band Eleven Hundred Springs.
When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 9 p.m.
Where: 5015 Kirby Drive
Price: $12
