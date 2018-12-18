3 music events worth seeking out in Houston this week | Hoodline

Temporex at Satellite Bar

Shakin' All Over! Sixties Dance Party

Goode Company Christmas Party

If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Houston. From a 60s shindig to a Christmas party, here are the local shows worth checking out this week.---After a long stressful week of work and shopping, unwind with the mellow sounds of California musician Temporex, aka Joseph Flores, who will be performing songs from his album "Care."Friday, Dec. 21, 9 p.m.Satellite Bar, 6922 Harrisburg Blvd.$12Head over to the The Continental Club for some holiday nostalgia. You are encouraged to don your grooviest apparel for a night of 60s music and holiday cheer. It might be worth a trip just to see the promised go-go dancing Santas.Friday, Dec. 21, 9:30 p.m.3700 Main St.FreeGoode Company dance hall has invited everyone to a Christmas Party featuring country music singer/songwriters Max and Heather Stalling, rockabilly artist John Evans and Matt Hillyer from the honky-Tonk band Eleven Hundred Springs.Saturday, Dec. 22, 9 p.m.5015 Kirby Drive$12