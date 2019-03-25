Arts & Entertainment

3 mouthwatering events in Houston this week

If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of food and beverage beyond restaurants and bars. From a mid-century-inspired whiskey cocktail party to live Creole zydeco music over craft beverages, there's plenty to explore and enjoy if you're hungry for something new.

Classic Cocktails: Open House




Next, travel back in time with a celebration of classic cocktails this Friday at the Stork Club. With a 1940s and '50s party atmosphere, you'll sip cocktails made from Andalusia Whiskey while learning about the Texas-made liquor and snacking on light bites.

When: Friday, March 29, 5-7:30 p.m.

Where: Stork Club (Atkins' House), 8877 Cardwell Drive

Price: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Zydeco on The Bayou with Chris Ardion




This Sunday, enjoy live music over craft beer and cocktails at Raven Tower. The show, Zydeco on the Bayou show, features Chris Ardoin and the NuStep. Ardoin is a accordionist and singer known for fusing traditional Creole zydeco music with hip-hop, reggae, R&B and more modern styles.

When: Sunday, March 31, 3-11:30 p.m.

Where: The Raven Tower, 310 North St.

Price: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

CultureMap Houston: Tastemaker Awards 2019




Also, this Wednesday, celebrate local food and beverage talent at the 2019 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards. Guests can sample bites made by the nominated restaurants and up to three premium beverages at the awards ceremony.

When: Wednesday, March 27, 6 p.m.

Where: Silver Street Studios, 2000 Edwards St.

Price: $60

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
