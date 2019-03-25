3 mouthwatering events in Houston this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Classic Cocktails: Open House
Next, travel back in time with a celebration of classic cocktails this Friday at the Stork Club. With a 1940s and '50s party atmosphere, you'll sip cocktails made from Andalusia Whiskey while learning about the Texas-made liquor and snacking on light bites.
When: Friday, March 29, 5-7:30 p.m.
Where: Stork Club (Atkins' House), 8877 Cardwell Drive
Price: $20
Zydeco on The Bayou with Chris Ardion
This Sunday, enjoy live music over craft beer and cocktails at Raven Tower. The show, Zydeco on the Bayou show, features Chris Ardoin and the NuStep. Ardoin is a accordionist and singer known for fusing traditional Creole zydeco music with hip-hop, reggae, R&B and more modern styles.
When: Sunday, March 31, 3-11:30 p.m.
Where: The Raven Tower, 310 North St.
Price: $10
CultureMap Houston: Tastemaker Awards 2019
Also, this Wednesday, celebrate local food and beverage talent at the 2019 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards. Guests can sample bites made by the nominated restaurants and up to three premium beverages at the awards ceremony.
When: Wednesday, March 27, 6 p.m.
Where: Silver Street Studios, 2000 Edwards St.
Price: $60
