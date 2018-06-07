3 hot electronic shows in Houston this weekend

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Yotto at Rich's
Start the weekend off with Yotto at Rich's.
The Finnish deep house and techno DJ has been called "a man of many sounds" by Billboard for his ability to hop from club-ready anthems to emotional, atmospheric mixes. His most recent hits include remixes of Gorillaz and Christian Loffler. And to help kick off the summer, he just dropped a new three-track EP, "Radiate."
When: Friday, June 8, 10 p.m.- Saturday, June 9, 3 a.m.
Where: Rich's, 2401 San Jacinto St.
Admission: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Markus Schulz at Stereo Live
This Saturday night brings Miami's Markus Schulz to Stereo Live.
The German-American DJ -- named America's number one DJ in 2012 by "DJ Times" magazine -- has woven progressive, house and trance music into his own hybrid sound over the past decade. When he isn't in the studio creating new mixes or managing fresh talent, he can be found headlining at nightclubs and major festivals around the world.
When: Saturday, June 9, 10 p.m.- Sunday, June 10, 2 a.m.
Where: Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Admission: $10 general admission; $20 VIP
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
The Magician at Stereo Live
Last but not least, The Magician takes center stage at Stereo Live this Sunday night.
The mysterious Belgian DJ is best known for chart-topping remixes of hits by Lykke Li and Clean Bandit, and his 2014 smash-hit single "Sunlight." Keep an eye out for a few magic tricks throughout the night.
When: Sunday, June 10, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Admission: Free before 7:15 p.m. with RSVP; $10 general admission
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets