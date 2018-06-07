ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 hot electronic shows in Houston this weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

3 hot electronic music shows this weekend

By Hoodline
Looking to get amped up or blissed out with electronic music? From deep house and techno to pop remixes sprinkled with magic tricks, this weekend offers plenty of EDM shows to enjoy.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Yotto at Rich's





Start the weekend off with Yotto at Rich's.

The Finnish deep house and techno DJ has been called "a man of many sounds" by Billboard for his ability to hop from club-ready anthems to emotional, atmospheric mixes. His most recent hits include remixes of Gorillaz and Christian Loffler. And to help kick off the summer, he just dropped a new three-track EP, "Radiate."

When: Friday, June 8, 10 p.m.- Saturday, June 9, 3 a.m.
Where: Rich's, 2401 San Jacinto St.
Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Markus Schulz at Stereo Live





This Saturday night brings Miami's Markus Schulz to Stereo Live.

The German-American DJ -- named America's number one DJ in 2012 by "DJ Times" magazine -- has woven progressive, house and trance music into his own hybrid sound over the past decade. When he isn't in the studio creating new mixes or managing fresh talent, he can be found headlining at nightclubs and major festivals around the world.

When: Saturday, June 9, 10 p.m.- Sunday, June 10, 2 a.m.
Where: Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Admission: $10 general admission; $20 VIP
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Magician at Stereo Live





Last but not least, The Magician takes center stage at Stereo Live this Sunday night.

The mysterious Belgian DJ is best known for chart-topping remixes of hits by Lykke Li and Clean Bandit, and his 2014 smash-hit single "Sunlight." Keep an eye out for a few magic tricks throughout the night.

When: Sunday, June 10, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Admission: Free before 7:15 p.m. with RSVP; $10 general admission
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineHouston
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Drake visits young heart patient after posting 'Kiki Challenge'
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Girl is youngest nominee in history for Tejano Music Award
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
Netflix tests idea of adding commercials
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
Show More
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
More News