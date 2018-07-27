ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 fun stage productions in Houston this weekend

Photo: Jim Limcaco/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: There's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Houston this weekend. From a God-fearing comedy to an old-fashioned melodrama, read on for a rundown.

---

'God's Favorite' at A.D. Players Theater





Get a good laugh while testing your morality at "God's Favorite," running this weekend and next at A.D. Players Theater. The play follows Long Island businessman Joe Benjamin, a God-fearing man with a high-maintenance wife, ungrateful children and wisecracking household help. He thinks his life can't get any worse until he receives a visit from a messenger of God who'll test his faith in new ways and report back to "the Boss."

For a limited time, Goldstar is offering tickets for 50 percent off.

When: Friday, July 27-Saturday, Aug. 4; various times
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'She Was Only Marginally Modest' at Theatre Suburbia





Theater Suburbia brings the old-fashioned melodrama "She Was Only Marginally Modest" to the stage this and next weekend. The production features a dastardly villain, a dashing hero and a chaste young heroine, and no shortage of puns and punches.

Even better: There's still time to score half-priced tickets.

When: Friday, July 27-Sunday, Aug. 5; various times
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Festival of Originals at Theatre Southwest





Dive into original works at the Festival of Originals at Theater Southwest. Running this weekend and next, the festival will feature five original plays directed by five different directors and starring five different casts.

When: Friday, July 27-Saturday, Aug. 4; various times
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
