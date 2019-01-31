3 fun events to check out in Houston this weekend

From a Super Bowl after party to an acrobatic cat troupe, read on for a local to-do list to fill your calendar this week.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Aura Super Bowl Sunday After Party
Keep the Super Bowl celebration going at an after party at Aura on Sunday night with Houston-based rapper Slim Thug and DJ Ebonix.
Slim Thug released his last album "The World is Yours" in 2017 and is on the verge of delivering his new record "Sugar Daddy Slim," according Hot New Hip Hop.
When: Sunday, Feb. 3, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: Aura, 4701 Nett St., #A.Price: Free for early bird ticket and entry before 11 p.m.; $20 for general admission; $30 for elite ticket to bypass line
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Vienna 1900: In the Garden of Dreams
Called "a series of boundary-crossing performances" by the Houston Chronicle, "Vienna 1900: In the Garden of Dreams," is a theatrical production highlighting the connection between music, art, psychology and literature at the turn of the 20th century.
The show features artistic director and pianist Sarah Rothenberg, baritone John Brancy and soprano Abigail Fischer.
When: Friday, Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 2, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, Zilka Hall, 800 Bagby St.
Price: $37.50-$67.50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
The Amazing Acro-Cats
If you're looking to be entertained by some furry felines this weekend, check out a performance of acrobatic cats on Friday night. The cat troupe "Tuna and the Rock Cats" will ride on skateboards, jump through hoops and more.
Sarah Martin, the founder of the event, has found homes for more than 200 homeless cats and kittens. Proceeds from the event will benefit mobile fostering and rescue efforts.
When: Friday, Feb. 1, 8 p.m.
Where: Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston, 3400 Main St.
Price: $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets