3 events worth checking out in Houston this week

QueenLyfe Inc. Appreciation Celebration
QueenLyfe Inc. is a nonprofit focused on empowering women and young girls with mentorship and mental health and wellness awareness. The group is celebrating the end of 2018 with a mixer. Enjoy wine, snacks and mingling.
When: Thursday, Jan. 17, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Gite Gallery, 2024 E. Alabama St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register
Sikdope
Sikdope is a DJ and producer who will be performing electronic and house music. There are no cameras or recording devices allowed during the set, which may contain strobe lights and other special effects.
When: Thursday, Jan. 17, 10 p.m.
Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Admission: $10 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Martin Luther King Weekend
Celebrate Martin Luther King and his legacy at this event dedicated to the man himself. There will be live music, food trucks, vendor booths and more. The event is open to the public.
When: Sunday, Jan. 20, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
Where: Inked Studios, 10715 Gulf Freeway
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register