3 events worth checking out in Houston this week

Photo: Lefteris kallergis/Unsplash

Looking to mix things up this week? Here are the best options to help you get social around town.

OZUNA Concert After Party at Lumen





If you attend the OZUNA concert (or even if you didn't), you can attend this unofficial after party at the Lumen Lounge. It will have food, drink and live music, the last of which will be provided by DJ Pollo with Latin trap and EDM and DJ ND with salsa and bachata.

When: Friday, November 30, 10 p.m.- Saturday, December 1, 2 a.m.
Where: Lumen Lounge, 5020 Kirby Drive
Admission: $20 (General Admission)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

La Piccola Cucina





This class is for children aged 3-10 years old. It provides a hands-on cultural culinary experience where the kids will learn the basics of Italian language, the metric system and Italian culture while preparing Italian cuisine. In this case, that cuisine will be abbracci natalizi, a Christmas cookie shaped like a candy cane, made with twists of almond and cocoa flavored dough.

When: Saturday, December 1, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Italian Cultural & Community Center, 1101 Milford St.
Admission: $45 (Non-member)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

SNEAKER CON HOUSTON





If you love sneakers, this convention is for you. The event will feature 200 vendors and 150,000 pairs of shoes. Bring your favorite sneakers from your collection and look for new pairs while you're attending. You'll get the opportunity to buy and sell, get sneakers authenticated by experts and more.

When: Saturday, December 1, 12-7 p.m.
Where: NRG Center, 1 NRG Park
Admission: $25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
