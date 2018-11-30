3 events worth checking out in Houston this week

OZUNA Concert After Party at Lumen

La Piccola Cucina

SNEAKER CON HOUSTON

Looking to mix things up this week? From insert to insert, here are the best options to help you get social around town.---If you attend the OZUNA concert (or even if you didn't), you can attend this unofficial after party at the Lumen Lounge. It will have food, drink and live music, the last of which will be provided by DJ Pollo with Latin trap and EDM and DJ ND with salsa and bachata.Friday, November 30, 10 p.m.- Saturday, December 1, 2 a.m.Lumen Lounge, 5020 Kirby Drive$20 (General Admission)This class is for children aged 3-10 years old. It provides a hands-on cultural culinary experience where the kids will learn the basics of Italian language, the metric system and Italian culture while preparing Italian cuisine. In this case, that cuisine will be abbracci natalizi, a Christmas cookie shaped like a candy cane, made with twists of almond and cocoa flavored dough.Hurry, the sale's almost ended.Saturday, December 1, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.Italian Cultural & Community Center, 1101 Milford St.$45 (Non-member)If you love sneakers, this convention is for you. The event will feature 200 vendors and 150,000 pairs of shoes. Bring your favorite sneakers from your collection and look for new pairs while you're attending. You'll get the opportunity to buy and sell, get sneakers authenticated by experts and more.Saturday, December 1, 12-7 p.m.NRG Center, 1 NRG Park$25