3 can't-miss live music events in Houston this week

Photo: Israel Palacio/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From a performance by the Texas A&M Singing Cadets to a Billy Idol tribute band, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.

Texas A&M Singing Cadets: Spring Tour Performance




First, the Houston Aggie Moms' Clubs is holding a fundraising this Friday featuring a performance by the Texas A&M Singing Cadets. The award-winning Cadets perform more than 100 concerts each year, singing patriotic songs such as "God Bless the USA" and "Let Freedom Ring." The Houston Aggie Moms' Club provides scholarships to Texas A&M students from the Houston area.

When: Friday, March 29, 7-9:30 p.m.

Where: South Main Baptist Church, 4100 Main St.

Price: $15


Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Long Island Boys




Then, the Long Island Boys, an all-male burlesque show, takes the stage Sunday at Prohibition Theatre. The group will treat the audience to "daring aerial and acrobatic performances, alongside award-worthy boylesque showmanship that would blow away Jay Gatsby himself," according to the event promoter.

When: Sunday, March 31, 6 p.m.

Where: Prohibition Theatre, 1008 Prairie St.

Price: $12.50 (regularly $25)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets


Idol X: Billy Idol Experience




And lastly, the Billy Idol tribute band Idol X brings the rocker's hits, attitude and look to Warehouse Live this Saturday. Expect to hear classic songs by the '80s artist, such as "Rebel Yell," "Dancing with Myself," and "Mony Mony" by vocalist Matthew Eberhart and guitarist Robert Sarzo.

When: Saturday, March 30, 8 p.m.

Where: Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel St., Houston

Price: $0-$25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
