3 can't-miss live music events in Houston this week

If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Houston. From a free Latin music showcase to an electronic foam party, here are the local shows worth checking out this week.---Miller Lite Conciertos Originales returns to Houston this Wednesday for an evening of live music and ice-cold beer. Now in its fifth year, the event will feature a lineup of artists dominating the Latin music charts: Banda El Recodo, Voz de Mando, Regulo Caro and La Adictiva Banda de San Jose de Mesillas.Wednesday, July 25, 7 p.m.- Thursday, July 26, 12 a.m.Get amped up at the wet and wild Electric Foam party at Stereo Live this Friday night. The night's featured artist: Kap Slap. The internationally known DJ from Lexington specializes in dubstep and house.Friday, July 27, 10 p.m.- Saturday, July 28, 2 a.m.Cle's pool party series continues this Sunday with an appearance by Paul Oakenfold. The English record producer and tranceDJ is a three-time Grammy Award and two-time World Music Awards nominee. Throughout his career, he's remixed hundreds of world-famous voices, including Madonna, Britney Spears, U2 and The Rolling Stones.Sunday, July 29, 2-8 p.m.