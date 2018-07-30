3 can't-miss EDM shows in Houston this weekend

Cosmic Gate at Stereo Live

Looking to let loose to electronic music this weekend? From trance and techno to hip-hop-infused house, this week's event lineup offers plenty of live shows for EDM fans.---First up: Catch Cosmic Gate at Stereo Live this Friday night. The German DJ duo -- consisting of Nic Chagall and Bossi -- has been pushing the boundaries of trance, techno and progressive house music at clubs and festivals around the world for nearly two decades.Friday, August 3, 10 p.m.- Saturday, August 4, 2 a.m.Spend Sunday afternoon poolside with Tigerlily. The 26-year-old Australian started DJing at the age of 18 and began rocking the local music charts soon after. She's brought her electrifying stage presence to venues and music festivals throughout Australia, Asia and North America.Sunday, August 5, 2-8 p.m.Also this Sunday: Shiba San takes the stage at Stereo Live. Transfixed by the sounds of Chicago house music, Shiba San broke away from the French hip-hop scene -- where he'd been making waves for 15 years. With award-winning hits under his belt, the Parisian producer now mixes his hip-hop background with the soul of house music.Sunday, August 5, 6-10 p.m.