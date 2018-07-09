ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 can't-miss EDM shows in Houston this week

Get your dance on at these 3 great EDM shows

By Hoodline
If you love live electronic dance music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Houston. From trap to house with a touch of moombahton, here are the local shows worth checking out this week.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

LOUDPVCK at Stereo Live





Stereo Live's Thursday night headliner: LOUDPVCK.

The rising EDM and trap duo consists of Kenny Beats and Ryan Marks, a New York City hip-hop producer and a Los Angeles electronic producer. They've been making a name for themselves since 2012, touring major festivals and headlining dance clubs around the world.

When: Thursday, July 12, 10 p.m.- Friday, July 13, 2 a.m.
Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Admission: Free with RSVP; $5 general admission with express entry

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Eelke Kleijn at The Dive





Don't miss Eelke Kleijn this Friday night at The Dive. The Dutch electronic producer and music composer successfully crossed over from producing live EDM shows to scores for movie trailers, television series, commercials, games and animations.

At The Dive, he'll be joined by local DJ Ken Gray and live painter Micah the Artist.

When: Friday, July 13, 10 p.m.- Saturday, July 14, 2 a.m.
Where: The Dive, 809 Pierce St.
Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Deorro at Cle





This week, Cle's poolside Sunday Funday party series brings you Deorro.

Over the past few years, the young house producer from Los Angeles has been rising through the ranks with original productions, as well as collaborations and remixes with Steve Aoki, Axwell, Krewella, Diplo and other well-established producers. Prepare for a night of modern party music fusing influences from Dutch, moombahton, progressive and bass house music.

When: Sunday, July 15, 2-8 p.m.
Where: Cle, 2301 Main St.
Admission: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
