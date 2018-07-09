3 can't-miss EDM shows in Houston this week

LOUDPVCK at Stereo Live

If you love live electronic dance music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Houston. From trap to house with a touch of moombahton, here are the local shows worth checking out this week.---Stereo Live's Thursday night headliner: LOUDPVCK.The rising EDM and trap duo consists of Kenny Beats and Ryan Marks, a New York City hip-hop producer and a Los Angeles electronic producer. They've been making a name for themselves since 2012, touring major festivals and headlining dance clubs around the world.Thursday, July 12, 10 p.m.- Friday, July 13, 2 a.m.Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.Free with RSVP; $5 general admission with express entryDon't miss Eelke Kleijn this Friday night at The Dive. The Dutch electronic producer and music composer successfully crossed over from producing live EDM shows to scores for movie trailers, television series, commercials, games and animations.At The Dive, he'll be joined by local DJ Ken Gray and live painter Micah the Artist.Friday, July 13, 10 p.m.- Saturday, July 14, 2 a.m.The Dive, 809 Pierce St.$10This week, Cle's poolside Sunday Funday party series brings you Deorro.Over the past few years, the young house producer from Los Angeles has been rising through the ranks with original productions, as well as collaborations and remixes with Steve Aoki, Axwell, Krewella, Diplo and other well-established producers. Prepare for a night of modern party music fusing influences from Dutch, moombahton, progressive and bass house music.Sunday, July 15, 2-8 p.m.Cle, 2301 Main St.$20