halloween

24 movies, shorts to watch on Disney+ to celebrate Halloween

There's no denying that Halloween looks a little different this year, but that doesn't mean you can't celebrate the season safely at home!

If you're looking to get in the mood by watching something spooky, scary or downright supernatural, check out these two dozen Halloween movies, shorts and specials that are available to stream on Disney+ this year:

  • "Don't Look Under the Bed"
  • "Frankenweenie" (2012)
  • "Girl vs Monster"
  • "Halloweentown"
  • "Halloweentown High"
  • "Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge"
  • "Haunted Mansion"
  • "Hocus Pocus"
  • "Mom's Got A Date With A Vampire"
  • "Mr. Boogedy"
  • "Phantom of the Megaplex"
  • "Return to Halloweentown"
  • "The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad"
  • "The Ghost of Buxley Hall"
  • "The Nightmare Before Christmas"
  • "The Scream Team"
  • "Twitches"
  • "Twitches Too"
  • "ZOMBIES"
  • "ZOMBIES 2"
  • "Frankenweenie" (1984)
  • "Lonesome Ghosts"
  • "Mater and the Ghostlight"
  • "Trick or Treat"


RELATED: See the full 2020 schedule for Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween

In addition to the movies and shorts, there are dozens of Halloween-themed television episodes available to stream, including 30 episodes of "The Simpsons" iconic "Treehouse of Horror" franchise and more than 40 episodes of Disney Channel and Disney Junior series like "Even Stevens," "Kim Possible," "Phineas and Ferb," "That's So Raven," "The Proud Family" and "Fancy Nancy."

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmovieshalloweenholidaytelevisionmovie newsdisney+ streaming serviceotrc
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
See the full schedule for Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween
HALLOWEEN
See the full schedule for Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween
Robot delivers Halloween candy at a distance
Halloween full moon, Orionid meteor shower in the skies in October
Taylor Schilling battles mental demons in 'Monsterland'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
White House ups bid in last-ditch stimulus talks with Congress
Gov. Abbott issues order limiting mail-in ballot drop off
Judge directs not guilty verdict over toxic fire at Crosby plant
Texans fans, expect changes when team welcomes you back in
Electricity Relief Program ends for nearly 600,000 Texans
H&M closing 250 stores across US
Katy Tigers star Bronson McClelland withdraws from school
Show More
HPD officer injured in 2018 golf cart accident dies
Houston-area home with America's largest closet may be off the market soon
2 more fronts on the way to Houston
Doctors ask Supreme Court to strike down Trump abortion rule
Woman last seen in W. Houston missing for nearly 2 weeks
More TOP STORIES News