Follow Us:
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
2018 Houston Pride Parade
Tuesday, July 31, 2018 11:31AM
Watch segments from the 2018 Pride Parade below!
Segment 1
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3854767" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Pride Parade
Segment 2
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3854772" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Pride Parade
Related Topics:
entertainment
ABC13 presents
