12-year-old boy tries to get Jennifer Lopez's attention with amazing painting skills

Seventh-grader Tyler Gordon has painted the likes of Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors to R&B legend Janet Jackson.
Now, he's hoping his latest art piece showcasing Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez will land him a meet-and-greet when the singer performs at the SAP Center in June as part of her 'It's My Party' Tour.
ABC7's Chris Nguyen shows us Tyler's incredible work and explains what the boy has already overcome in his short life to pursue his dreams of becoming a professional artist.
Meet the most talented kid I’ve ever interviewed. @Official_tylerg is a boss! He wants to gift a portrait to @JLo when she swings through #SanJose for a concert stop at @SAPCenter next month. Really, can someone please make this happen?! #JenniferLopez #AlexRodriguez #Artist pic.twitter.com/CB3yRoB5Jl— Chris Nguyen (@ChrisNguyenABC7) May 3, 2019
It really takes a lot to surprise me, but @Official_tylerg succeeded in leaving me speechless! Check out this amazing portrait that he painted of yours truly. He’s got a bright future and I’m glad we could feature him on @abc7newsbayarea. Watch the story tonight at 6:30! #SanJose pic.twitter.com/7mWACe9rJm— Chris Nguyen (@ChrisNguyenABC7) May 4, 2019