HOUSTON, Texas --Christmas Day is a time to spend hanging out by the tree, unwrapping presents, and generally lounging. But if you and yours get a little cabin fever, we've rounded up 10 fun events to get you out and about, once the wrapping paper and packages have been thrown away - and "A Christmas Story" is in its second showing.
Axelrad
Enjoy a screening of not one, but two cinematic adaptations of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol: the 1951 movie "Scrooge" and the 1988 Bill Murray comedy "Scrooged." (We're partial to The Muppet Christmas Carol, where Dickens is played by Gonzo. But we still approve of this double feature.) 7:30-11 p.m.
Bungalow Heights
Grab a small gift and head to this holiday party, featuring $1 draught beers, an open kitchen and a White Elephant gift exchange (bring a gift, get a gift!). If you're hungry, may we suggest the Bungalow Bird, a roasted half-chicken seasoned with fresh herbs, garlic and oil, served with veggies. 7 p.m.-2 a.m.
To read more about this story go to CultureMap