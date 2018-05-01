ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

*NSYNC receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

EMBED </>More Videos

Best known for their hits "Bye Bye Bye" and "This I Promise You," boy band *NSYNC received their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

By
LOS ANGELES, California --
*NSYNC received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, cementing the boy band's mark on entertainment history.

Thousands of super-fans lined up in the early morning hours to ensure a good spot to view the highly anticipated star ceremony.

As the band was introduced, Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President Leron Gubler declared Monday as *NSYNC Day in Hollywood.

EMBED More News Videos

Thousands of super-fans lined up in the early morning hours to ensure a good spot to view the highly anticipated star ceremony.



The designation drew a burst of cheers from the crowd, which only grew louder as the band stepped up to the podium.

Justin Timberlake repeatedly stated his affection for all of the band members, who all shared in a group hug. Timberlake also gave special thanks to his mother as well as his wife, actress Jessica Biel, who attended the ceremony.
EMBED More News Videos

Justin Timberlake thanked his mother as well as his wife, actress Jessica Biel, during the ceremony to honor *NSYNC with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.


Seconds before the star unveiling, JC Chasez grabbed the mic and said, "By the way, in case any of you didn't know, tomorrow, 'It's gonna be May.'" This references a meme of Timberlake saying "It's gonna be May" that has circulated on the internet for years. It's a play off a line Timberlake sings in the band's 2000 hit "It's Gonna Be Me."

Timberlake, Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick then all posed for photos by their newly minted Walk of Fame star on Hollywood Boulevard near La Brea Avenue.

Ahead of the ceremony, fans camped out overnight while covered in merchandise such as *NSYNC blankets, shirts and homemade attire. Throughout the morning, a massive line continued to form with eager fans holding signs for the beloved stars.
"I mean, my work knows, friends, my kindergarten teacher was excited for me coming here. She still remembers that I was a JT fan back then, so, it's real," one excited fan said.

A mom-and-daughter duo waited in line with signs that read, "It's tearin' up our hearts we don't have a selfie with*NSYNC. Help us get one," referencing the group's 1997 song "Tearin' Up my Heart."

Though *NSYNC went on a hiatus in 2002, they did reunite for a brief moment in 2013 for Timberlake's MTV VMA performance.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmusic newshollywood walk of famemusicboy bandreunionhollywoodCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Turn off the lights, Turn up the fun
Drake visits young heart patient after posting 'Kiki Challenge'
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Girl is youngest nominee in history for Tejano Music Award
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
More News