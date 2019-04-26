Arts & Entertainment

AMC launches $4 deal for kids every Wednesday this summer

SAN FRANCISCO -- Summer is just around the corner, and so is a $4 movie deal for kids AMC Theatres across the country.

It includes a movie ticket, popcorn, a drink and pack of AMC Frooti Tootis.

It's part of AMC's "Summer Movie Camp" for children.

The $4 deal will be available every Wednesday, starting June 5 at participating AMC Theatres.

Kid-friendly films will include "Trolls," "The LEGO Movie 2," "Hotel Transylvania," "Peter Rabbit," "How To Train Your Dragon," and more.

Find the closest participating theater here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchildrensummermoviesmoviemovie theaterbuzzworthydealsu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News