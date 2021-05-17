dwi

Video shows box truck roll over after hitting concrete pillar under US-59

EMBED <>More Videos

Video captures moment box truck rolls over in US-59 crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dashcam video captured the wild moment an Enterprise rental truck struck a concrete pillar and rolled over in southwest Houston.

The truck was traveling southbound on Chimney Rock at US-59 around 3:30 a.m. when it struck a stopped car sitting at a red light at the intersection.

After hitting the car, the video shows the truck veer off the road and hit a concrete pillar under the freeway.

A dashcam from a witness caught the moment the truck struck the pillar. You can see the crash in the video player above.

The driver was taken into custody and is being tested for driving while intoxicated, according to Houston police.

Police say the driver suffered minor injuries. No one else was seriously hurt.

Traffic was slow Monday morning on the mainlanes of the Southwest Freeway approaching the West Loop as officials continued to investigate the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonduidrunk drivingreckless drivingdui crashdwi
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DWI
20-year-old DWI suspect charged after fatal crash with woman on I-45
Family honors 20-year-old killed by drunk driver in NW Harris Co.
19-year-old Baytown coach killed by alleged drunk driver to be honored
Bail jumping charges filed against DWI suspect in deadly crash
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
More TOP STORIES News