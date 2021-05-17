Video shows box truck roll over after hitting concrete pillar under US-59

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dashcam video captured the wild moment an Enterprise rental truck struck a concrete pillar and rolled over in southwest Houston.The truck was traveling southbound on Chimney Rock at US-59 around 3:30 a.m. when it struck a stopped car sitting at a red light at the intersection.After hitting the car, the video shows the truck veer off the road and hit a concrete pillar under the freeway.A dashcam from a witness caught the moment the truck struck the pillar. You can see the crash in the video player above.The driver was taken into custody and is being tested for driving while intoxicated, according to Houston police.Police say the driver suffered minor injuries. No one else was seriously hurt.Traffic was slow Monday morning on the mainlanes of the Southwest Freeway approaching the West Loop as officials continued to investigate the crash.