Entergy customers face power outages across Montgomery County

Just completed conf call with Entergy CEO. being told that somewhere 5 - 6 pm they hope to have power restored to most of those wo power. The people that have been wo the longest (since 5 am) Entergy hoping to get power to them first. share more when I can. — James Noack (@jamesnoack) February 15, 2021

On Monday afternoon, Montgomery County Pct. 3 Commissioner James Noack tweeted that he had a conference call with the Entergy CEO and learned the company hopes to have power restored to most of their customers between 5 and 6 p.m. The company planned to restore the power first to those who had been waiting the longest. Many of those customers had lost power around 5 a.m.Entergy began targeted customer power outages earlier this morning and may begin rotating customers, according to an Entergy news release sent at 12:23 p.m.As temperatures remain freezing, 53,117 Montgomery County residents are left without power, according to Entergy, and some residents are reporting more than eight hours without power. However, as service restoration continues, Entergy officials said they anticipate the length of outages to lessen."We implemented outages on all available circuits, with the exception of circuits feeding critical customers, which has impacted our ability to rotate outages," the news release stated. "We have been able to find an opportunity to begin rotating some customers at this time. We still remain under a directive from [Midcontinent Independent System Operator] to implement load reduction, but believe we will be able to start rotating these reductions so some customers who have been off will be able to come back online."Earlier this morning, County Judge Mark Keough posted on Facebook that the new Montgomery County Power Plant was shut off due to icing and two generators at Lewis Creek are not fully restored. At noon, Keough posted that restoration of power generation is ongoing.Entergy officials told Community Impact Newspaper they were not able to comment on the status of individual generation. However, Senior Communications Specialist Allie Payne said a loss of generation combined with the peak load has caused a shortage of power."Due to bitterly cold temperatures and the winter storm, the demand for electricity has reached an all-time high," she said. "As a result, we are short of the power needed to meet our customers' demands."Resident Dana Pearson, who lives in Stonecrest Ranch, said on Nextdoor at 11:30 a.m. that although Entergy's website shows her area as having power, she has been without power since 5:30 a.m."We are trying to locate any good firewood on property as we have five acres, and hopefully we can stay warm until the power comes back," she said.Lisa Lynn, who lives in a trailer at White Oak Valley Estates, said she has had no power for hours and is "freezing." She said she is frustrated she did not receive a warning about the outage. Kesha Leonard, who lives in Graystone Hills, said in an email at 12:30 p.m. that she has been without power since 5:30 a.m.Other residents from neighborhoods such as Village of Panther Creek, Alden Bridge Drive, Deer Trail Estates and Whispering Pines also reported power outages that were not reflected on Entergy's outage map.Entergy officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment on why these outages are not shown on their website.Entergy Texas has started periodic power outages for its customers across southeast Texas as directed by its reliability coordinator, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, amid winter storms that accumulated roughly half an inch to an inch of snow across Montgomery County. The power outages are a "last resort" to prevent more extensive, prolonged power outages that could severely affect the reliability of the power grid, according to a Feb. 15 news release from Entergy.Depending on conditions, individual customers may experience multiple outages during the day.As of 8:16 a.m., there were 50,148 residents in Montgomery County affected by the outages, according to Entergy. Tim Roadnight, a resident of Spring Benders Landing in The Woodlands, said his power has been out since 2 a.m. but he has a generator.Entergy officials said the outages are necessary."We apologize for the inconvenience these outages may cause, but we have an unusual situation right now driven by extreme weather conditions. We are working to respond and restore power as soon as it is safely possible," Stuart Barrett, vice president of customer service, said in the news release. "While our crews worked to prepare for this storm, a loss of generation combined with the peak load has caused a strain on the system. As a result, we are short of the power needed to meet our customers' demands across southeast Texas."