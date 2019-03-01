Enjoy a crawfish festival or Mardi Gras parade this weekend

EMBED <>More Videos

Here's some FREE and fun things to do with your family this weekend

Updated an hour ago
HOUSTON, Texas -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!

Friday, March 1

Boot Camp in the Plaza
Sugar Land Town Square
9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Free Movie Night
The Square at Memorial City
7 p.m.

Tai Chi
Discovery Green
12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Saturday, March 2

Free Yoga Class
Discovery Green
9 a.m.

Farmers Market
Elizabeth Baldwin Park
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Texas Independence Day Celebration
Washington on the Brazos
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Mardi Gras Houston
Downtown
1 p.m.

Greater Heights Crawfish Festival & Parade
411 W 20th St
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The Recollection
The Square at Memorial City
7 p.m - 9:30 p.m.

Sunday March 3

Mardi Gras
Padna's
3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Sundays in the Park
1500 McKinney
3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Report a Typo
TOP STORIES
Rideshare passenger killed in DUI crash in Clear Lake
Updated 8 minutes ago
12-year-old and 13-year-old girls missing from Alief found safe
Updated an hour ago
Metal piece from highway caused delays on I-10 Katy Freeway at Taylor
Updated 2 hours ago
Meet the man behind the wheel of the ESPN College GameDay bus
Updated an hour ago
H-E-B employee accused of filming boy in men's restroom
Brothers reportedly involved in Jussie Smollett alleged hoax release statement expressing 'regret'
Usher to perform tonight at Tilman Fertitta's San Luis Salute
Updated 2 hours ago
Show More
Young brain tumor patient wants letters from your dog
The 60: Proposed law would fine parents if kids are bullies
Man opens fire on busy street with child nearby in the Bronx
Updated 3 hours ago
Cold start with the weekend warming up
Updated 2 minutes ago
7.1-magnitude earthquake hits southern Peru
Updated 11 minutes ago
More TOP STORIES News