Enjoy a crawfish festival or Mardi Gras parade this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!
Friday, March 1
Boot Camp in the Plaza
Sugar Land Town Square
9 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Free Movie Night
The Square at Memorial City
7 p.m.
Tai Chi
Discovery Green
12 p.m. - 1 p.m.
Saturday, March 2
Free Yoga Class
Discovery Green
9 a.m.
Farmers Market
Elizabeth Baldwin Park
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Texas Independence Day Celebration
Washington on the Brazos
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Mardi Gras Houston
Downtown
1 p.m.
Greater Heights Crawfish Festival & Parade
411 W 20th St
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
The Recollection
The Square at Memorial City
7 p.m - 9:30 p.m.
Sunday March 3
Mardi Gras
Padna's
3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Sundays in the Park
1500 McKinney
3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
