Engineer admits to hacking Yahoo accounts searching for sexual images

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A former Yahoo software engineer has pleaded guilty to hacking into the accounts of some 6,000 Yahoo users in search of sexual photos and videos.

The US Attorney's Office says Reyes Daniel Ruiz admitted in court Monday that he mostly targeted accounts belonging to younger women, including his personal friends and work colleagues.

Prosecutors say once he gained access to Yahoo accounts, he was able to compromise iCloud, Facebook, Gmail and other online services in search of private images.

The 34-year-old stored the material on a private computer that he destroyed after his employer noticed the suspicious activity.

Ruiz, of the Northern California city of Tracy, pleaded guilty to one count of computer intrusion. He faces five years in prison when he's sentenced Feb. 3.
