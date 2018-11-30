Jazmin Pedraza described a chaotic scene on board Flight 260 from Las Vegas, Nevada to Tampa, Florida.She says, "Once the plane turned on and the air vents started flowing a few of us were talking about how it's smelled like fuel as we back up to start to take off it was quite shakey.""On the plane, some of us had our windows open and began to see engine pieces flying and the engine had catching a slight fire. One man started yelling causing everyone to start yelling for assistance, and frantically pressing the buttons for the them to stop the plane but we had already started taking off."Pedraza says, "Once we got the attention of the flight attendants she came and looked out of our windows to see what was going on and then went to call the pilot and got the passengers under control. Everyone started making phone calls to their loved ones and crying and panicking then they announced we will be doing an emergency landing and we stayed in the air for about 10-15 minutes until they were safely able to land the plane."