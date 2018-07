An EMS worker was injured in a violent crash in southwest Houston.Police said the Concord EMS ambulance had its lights and sirens on while going northbound on the Southwest Freeway at Bellaire Boulevard when it was T-boned by a pickup truck around 10 p.m. Tuesday.Both vehicles flipped on their sides.The paramedic was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.He was the only person inside the ambulance.Police are investigating which driver was at fault.