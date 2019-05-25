Employees call for traffic light after repeated crashes in front of business

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Workers at Eagle Collision Repair Center on Old Galveston Road are concerned about the number of car accidents in front of the business.On Thursday, several vehicles were involved in a crash, sending multiple people to the hospital.The collision comes less than two months after a fatal wreck in the exact same location.Michael Goodie, 46, was killed in that crash in April, when his Ford Mustang flipped over.Even before the April incident, Eagle Collision employees say they had repeatedly requested a new traffic light at Gilpin Street."There's a lot of kids that walk down this road here, and the high school cross country team runs through here, so my biggest fear is something happening to a child," said General Manager David Hicks.The Texas Department of Transportation keeps track of all the crashes.ABC13 Eyewitness News learned that in five years, there have been 15 accidents on Old Galveston Rd between Gilpin St and Coronation Drive.That's only a 500 hundred foot stretch, a tenth of a mile."You would think they would do something about it," said Mercadeeze Hayes, also with Eagle Collision.ABC13 Eyewitness News reached out to Houston Public Works.The City of Houston claims a team will study the safety of the intersection."I try to do everything right, because what I see out here and on the news, you never know what might happen. You never know," said Hicks.