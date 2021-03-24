Mother convicted in brutal death of 4-year-old daughter up for parole again

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10443906" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Abigail Young was found guilty of reckless endangerment of a child by omission for concealing what was happening to her child from the family. Now, she's up for parole again but the grandparents of the young victim believe Young is still a "clear and present danger."