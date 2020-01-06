Suspect chased 3 men with machete while yelling racial slurs: Police

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is facing several charges after police say he chased a group of people with a machete in a hate-filled rage on New Year's Day.Emerson Munoz is believed to have driven up to three men in his car and asked for a cigarette at 8 a.m. on Sam Houston Parkway near Bellaire.When the men declined his request, they say he became belligerent and started to shout slurs at them including calling them illegal.Police say Munoz chased the men with a machete and tried to run them over with his car. According to police, Munoz continued to shout that the men were "trash" and he was "an American."Witnesses say they saw a note covering his speedometer that said, "Emerson, do not drive drunk to your after-party in the SW please."Munoz is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and DWI.