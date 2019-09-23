Emergency officials respond to explosion at Pasadena Celanese plant

By
PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- New video shows workers' reactions near a fire at Celanese plant at 9502 Bayport Rd. in Pasadena Saturday afternoon.

Workers can be heard making sure all were accounted for just after an explosion and fire at the facility.

"Everybody's safe. Everybody looks safe," a worker could be heard saying on the video.

The brief clip captured heavy smoke billowing from the plant.

A statement from plant officials confirmed that an explosion occurred at the facility around noon on Saturday and that all personnel were accounted for.

According to Pasadena FD Fire Marshal David Brannon, by the time they arrived at the scene, the fire had been put out by plant officials.

While the fire was extinguished by 2 p.m., Celanese officials asked for the area around the facility to be avoided while first responders managed the incident.

The explosion and fire occurred in the plant's carbon monoxide unit, according to a statement from Celanese spokesman W. Travis Jacobsen.

"Celanese's emergency response plan has been activated, appropriate agencies have been notified, and local fire department and first responder resources have been mobilized and are on the scene," Jacobsen said.

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pasadenafire
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot and killed in Jeep in southeast Houston parking lot
Mattress Mack and city officials launch Imelda Assistance Fund
Houston firefighter falls victim to thieves during Imelda
President Donald Trump arrives in Houston for 'Howdy, Modi' event
Springer 3 HRs, Verlander 20th win, Astros clinch AL West
Momma Watt shows supports for sons with Texans, Chargers t-shirt
Houston-area school closings and delays
Show More
13 Investigates: How many students vaccinated for measles?
Traffic nightmare continues on I-10 bridge over San Jacinto River
Digital Deal of the Day
SHE SAID YES: Astros fans get engaged in front of team mural
Celebrate the Texans win with these freebies and deals
More TOP STORIES News