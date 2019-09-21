Emergency officials respond to explosion at Pasadena Celanese plant

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Emergency officials responded to a fire at the Celanese plant at 9502 Bayport Rd. in Pasadena Saturday afternoon.The La Porte Office of Emergency Management said in a Facebook post there is no need for a shelter in place in the city of La Porte.A statement from plant officials confirmed that an explosion occurred at the facility around noon on Saturday and that all personnel were accounted for.According to Pasadena FD Fire Marshal David Brannon, by the time they arrived at the scene, the fire had been put out by plant officials.While the fire was extinguished by 2 p.m., Celanese officials asked for the area around the facility to be avoided while first responders managed the incident.The explosion and fire occurred in the plant's carbon monoxide unit, according to a statement from Celanese spokesman W. Travis Jacobsen."Celanese's emergency response plan has been activated, appropriate agencies have been notified, and local fire department and first responder resources have been mobilized and are on the scene," Jacobsen said.