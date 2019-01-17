WATER SEARCH

Emergency crews find body of motorist who drove into Dickinson Bayou

By
DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) --
Emergency crews have found the body of a driver who drove into a Dickinson bayou.

A man told ABC13 Eyewitness News the person driving the vehicle called for help, but when the passerby tried to throw him something, the victim couldn't open the door.

The eyewitness then ran up to ABC13 reporter Christine Dobbyn, who was at the scene originally for an unrelated story, to call 911.

Firefighters on scene attempted to extract the victim from inside of the vehicle, but were unsuccessful.

League City Fire Department Dive Team assisted on scene and were able to locate the deceased victim inside of the vehicle. According to authorities, the family does not wish to disclose the victim's identity.

Neighbors told ABC13 this isn't the first time incidents like these have happened. Over the years, multiple cars have gone into the bayou.

Rescue crews have not yet recovered the vehicle.

In the midst of the rescue, Christine Dobbyn tweeted, "We don't usually get there BEFORE @houstonpolice or #EMS but we were at #Dickinson Bayou on another story when a man drove into the water @abc13houston #ABC13 Rescue boat in water now!"

