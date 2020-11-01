Man wanted in case of Elsik HS teen shooting death

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a man, they believe, is involved in the killing of 16-year-old Elsik High School sophomore Mareja Pratt, who was shot and killed down the street from her home.A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Kenny Charles Garrett, who is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of murder, according to court records.According to court documents filed by an HPD officer, surveillance video from the 10800 block of Sharpview Drive where the incident occurred showed Garrett exiting a red Chrysler 200, discharging his weapon and then leaving with others in the same car.Police said Mareja was shot in what her sisters called a family feud that escalated.The sisters said their family member initiated a meeting to confront the feud. They told ABC13 they did expect to fight but did not expect the gunfire.Once arrested, Garrett's bond will be set at $250,000, according to court documents.