elon musk

Elon Musk says Twitter deal 'temporarily on hold' pending details on spam accounts

It wasn't clear whether the fake account issue could scuttle the deal.
EMBED <>More Videos

Elon Musk says Twitter deal 'temporarily on hold'

LONDON -- Elon Musk said Friday that his planned $44 billion purchase of Twitter is "temporarily on hold" pending details on spam and fake accounts on the social media platform, another twist amid signs of internal turmoil over the proposed acquisition.

In a tweet, the Tesla billionaire linked to a Reuters story from May 2 citing a financial filing from Twitter that estimated false or spam accounts made up fewer than 5% of the company's "monetizable daily active users" in the first quarter.

"Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users," Musk said, indicating he's skeptical that the number of inauthentic accounts is that low.

It wasn't clear whether the issue could scuttle the deal. Stock in both Twitter and Tesla swung sharply in opposite directions, with Twitter's stock tumbling 18%, and Tesla, which Musk had proposed using to help fund the Twitter deal, jumped 5%.

Investors have had to weigh legal troubles for Musk, as well as the possibility that acquiring Twitter could be a distraction from running the world's most valuable automaker.

Musk's tweet comes a day after the social media company fired two of its top managers. Twitter said the company is pausing most hiring, except for critical roles, and is "pulling back on non-labor costs to ensure we are being responsible and efficient."

In a memo sent to employees and confirmed by Twitter, CEO Parag Agrawal said the company has not hit growth and revenue milestones after the company began to invest "aggressively" to expand its user base and revenue.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyelon muskmoneysocial mediau.s. & worldtwitter
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ELON MUSK
Elon Musk says he would reverse Donald Trump's Twitter ban
Tesla covers travel costs for workers seeking abortions
Elon Musk stands to buy Twitter. What's next?
Elon Musk to buy, privatize Twitter, company announces
TOP STORIES
Repairman shot to death while working in SW Harris Co., sheriff says
Who killed Trellis Sykes?
Ozone pollution Friday, small chance for a big storm Saturday
Convicted murderer serving life steals bus, crashes, and escapes
Man accused in death of 2 students in The Woodlands, authorities say
2026 FIFA World Cup announcement delayed until June
11th death? Astroworld festgoer lost unborn child, lawsuit claims
Show More
What to know if you haven't protested your property taxes yet
Sleeping boy hit by bullet when 80-100 shots fired at nearby club
Third Ward residents fighting proposed Historic District
Student hospitalized after shooting in Heights HS parking lot
Why homemade baby formula could be dangerous
More TOP STORIES News