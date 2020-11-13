Trial date set for man accused of killing HPD sergeant

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=7191068" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chief Art Acevedo explains the criminal history of Elmer Manzano, who is the man believed to have shot and killed a 41-year HPD veteran.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A trial date has been set for the man accused of killing HPD Sgt. Harold Preston.Elmer Manzano's trial date is currently set for Dec. 28.Manzano, who is currently in jail with no bond for his charges of capital murder and aggravated assault, also faces an attempted capital murder charge.On Oct. 20, Manzano, 51, was taken into custody from the Richmond Manor apartment complex on Holly Hall and reportedly taken to Ben Taub Hospital.Police said he had barricaded himself in an apartment after the shooting that killed Preston and wounded officer Courtney Waller.Manzano is also accused of shooting his 14-year-old son, who was taken to Texas Children's Hospital. His condition was not immediately disclosed.The incident came in as a domestic violence call, where Manzano's wife and son were trying to retrieve their belongings and leave.According to court documents, Manzano fired 10 shots when he came out of the family's apartment.Investigators said when Manzano was interviewed by police at the hospital, he stated that "he knew the police officers were out there. And when he answered the door, he claimed that the police officers shot at him so he fired back at them about five times."Manzano had threatened his wife twice leading up to the shooting, according to police.Police documents obtained by ABC13 showed as recent as the weekend before, the couple had a verbal fight over their 14-year-old son's custody. Officers were called at that time, where they found six bullets on Manzano but no gun. The incident resulted in police reporting "no assault occurred."A search of Manzano's criminal history showed a December 2002 charge of evading arrest with a motor vehicle, but Acevedo indicated Manzano had police called on him over repeated abuses to his family.