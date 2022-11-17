Aldine ISD high school on 'secure hold' after nearby shooting, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An Aldine Independent School District high school was put on high alert Thursday after Houston police say there was a shooting nearby.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office was also on the scene of a shooting in the 11100 block of Ella Boulevard.
The Houston Police Department believes the two suspects fled toward a wooded area near Davis High School.
The school was placed on a "secure hold" as law enforcement worked to clear the area.
There was no immediate word on whether anyone was hospitalized.