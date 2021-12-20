Coronavirus

Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker test positive for COVID breakthrough

EMBED <>More Videos

Sens. Warren, Booker test positive for COVID breakthrough

BOSTON -- U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Cory Booker said Sunday they both tested positive for COVID-19 as the country deals with another surge in cases and the emergence of the omicron variant.

The Massachusetts Democrat tweeted she's vaccinated, has received her booster shot and is experiencing mild symptoms in a breakthrough case of the virus.

"Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted," she wrote, using the occasion to also urge anyone not vaccinated to do so.



Warren didn't elaborate on where she might have contracted the virus but said she's regularly tested and turned up negative for COVID-19 earlier this week. Spokespersons for her office didn't respond to an email seeking comment Sunday.

Warren was at the U.S. Capitol this week along with other senators as Democrats seek to pass President Joe Biden's $2 trillion Build Back Better social and environment bill.

Sen. Booker of New Jersey tweeted Sunday that he first felt symptoms the previous day and that they were "relatively mild." He also has received his booster shot and is a breakthrough case of COVID-19.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessomicron variantcory bookercoronaviruselizabeth warrenu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
What to know about rapid COVID at-home tests
How long should fully vaccinated people with COVID isolate?
COVID cases doubling in Texas days before Christmas, data shows
Omicron variant now 73% of US COVID cases
TOP STORIES
Family of woman killed in wrong-way crash left devastated
18-year-old killed in drive-by shooting outside apartment complex
Family of murdered woman pushes for new law on handling remains
What to know about rapid COVID at-home tests
Cool morning with mild afternoon temperatures
1 killed and 2 injured in attempted robbery, HPD says
Thieves run off with holiday bonuses from Houston restaurant
Show More
Thief runs off with gunshot victim's custom wheelchair
Where to find coronavirus test sites amid omicron surge concerns
How long should fully vaccinated people with COVID isolate?
Texans star gives moms and kids a Christmas they'll never forget
At least 2 killed in Fulshear-area plane crash
More TOP STORIES News