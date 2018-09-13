La Porte ISD elementary school evacuated after 2 staff members become ill

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) --
Students and staff at College Park Elementary School are being relocated to another school after two staff members suddenly fell ill Thursday afternoon.

La Porte ISD says that students and staff will be transported to Heritage Elementary School while fire officials investigate the incident.

Officials responded to reports of two staff members falling ill at the elementary school around 12:40 p.m.

As a precaution, students and staff were evacuated.

School officials told Eyewitness News that no students showed signs of being affected.

If parents want to pick up their children, they are advised to go to Heritage Elementary School with a valid ID.
