Family narrowly escapes fire after electronic scooter explodes while charging

EMBED </>More Videos

A man's fast instinct saved his family's life after they quickly ran from their exploding scooter.

An investigation has been launched after an electronic scooter exploded in China.

Shocking video shows a man sitting with his family before the scooter catches fire.

CCTV reports the scooter was charging in the family's living room when the man noticed smoke coming out.

The man quickly jumped out to disconnect the charger, but within seconds the smoke thickened.

In the midst of a second, the man is seen grabbing his children and running out of the home before the scooter exploded

The scooter manufacturer says that they are looking into the cause of the fire.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fireexplosionelectric vehicles
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
HPD Chief: Missing murder suspect has not used his passport
Deputy survives crash that flipped SUV into drainage ditch
AMBER ALERT: Girl abducted from Reagan National Airport
Man spotted with multiple weapons sparks standoff
Fire breaks out in cosmetology classroom at high school
Woman suing Houston after arrest for refusing tow
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
'SIGN FROM GOD': Montgomery man finds angel in the clouds
Show More
Little girl dies after mother throws her off bridge, police say
Gas station in Kingwood hit again with 5 credit card skimmers
If you see these things, don't use the ATM, police say
Girl falls asleep waiting for military dad in sweet photo
Man in white Volvo accused of hitting woman after minor crash
More News