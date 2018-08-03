An investigation has been launched after an electronic scooter exploded in China.Shocking video shows a man sitting with his family before the scooter catches fire.reports the scooter was charging in the family's living room when the man noticed smoke coming out.The man quickly jumped out to disconnect the charger, but within seconds the smoke thickened.In the midst of a second, the man is seen grabbing his children and running out of the home before the scooter explodedThe scooter manufacturer says that they are looking into the cause of the fire.