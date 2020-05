HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Here are the results of two special elections held Tuesay in Harris and Ft. Bend County.Gary Gates (R) 17,457 58.08%Elizabeth Markowitz (D) 12,617 41.95%37 of 37 voting centers reportingAnna Eastman (D) 4,527 65.47Luis La Rotta (R) 2,388 34.53%Note* the video above is from an earlier story profiling the District 28 race.