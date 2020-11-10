2020 presidential election

International observers see no fraud in US 2020 presidential election

The Organization of American States says the Election Day was peaceful, although there were efforts to intimate poll workers as the votes were counted, and says the country's mail-in ballots were a secure system.
WASHINGTON -- International observers from the Organization of American States say they saw no instances of fraud or voting irregularities in the U.S. presidential election.

The delegation included 28 experts and observers from 13 countries who observed the election process in Georgia, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan and the District of Columbia. COVID-19 prevented a broader coalition of experts.

The OAS says the Election Day was peaceful, although there were efforts to intimate poll workers as the votes were counted, and says the country's mail-in ballots were a secure system.

The report says the OAS supports "the right of all contesting parties in an election, to seek redress before the competent legal authorities when they believe they have been wronged."

"It is critical, however, that candidates act responsibly by presenting and arguing legitimate claims before the courts, not unsubstantiated or harmful speculation in the public media," the OAS says.

See All National Results
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicselection resultsvote 2020joe biden2020 presidential electionu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Barr OKs DOJ election probes despite little evidence of fraud
Gov. Abbott avoids acknowledging Biden as president-elect
McConnell, Schumer to continue in Senate leadership positions
Biden defends Obamacare as SCOTUS mulls its fate
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sergeant killed in N. Houston is 2nd HPD death in 3 weeks
What to know about Sgt. Sean Rios, the HPD officer killed
Gov. Abbott avoids acknowledging Biden as president-elect
Humidity drop is on the way with next weak front
Fort Bend ISD announces changes to 2020-2021 calendar
Biden defends Obamacare as SCOTUS mulls its fate
Texas heads to SCOTUS to overturn Affordable Care Act
Show More
AMC Studio 30 has permanently closed after more than 20 years
Ulta to open beauty shops at Target stores in 2021
Beyoncé and Peloton team up and gift TSU students memberships
New Southmore Bridge set to reopen today
Eta spinning in eastern Gulf while Theta forms in the Atlantic
More TOP STORIES News