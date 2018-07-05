HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The rain is gone, but the work remains as we clean up from the Independence Day flood.
Over at Eleanor Tinsley Park, crews are removing tents, tearing down barricades and assessing the damage.
The city's Citgo Freedom Over Texas celebration was supposed to be held at the park on July 4, but weather forced officials to cancel as Buffalo Bayou spilled out of its banks, flooding the festival site.
On Thursday, views from SkyEye showed the massive amount of work that needs to be done to remove the tents and the concert stage.
The grounds of the park are surprisingly in good shape.
That's because no one was allowed in the park and that kept the grass from becoming a mud pit.
However, there is work to be done to clean up the silt and mud left behind on the sidewalks and bike paths as the city slowly returns the park to its normal condition.
"We are in good shape considering we had a lot of rain to the surprise of everyone. We closed off the dams to the north, but we got so much water anyway. Frankly, this is just silt, which is what it would have been had we not been here with the festival," said Susan Christian with the Mayor's Office of Special Events.
Officials say it is going to take another two days to get all the tents, barricades and the stage removed. But authorities say they are confident they made the right call to close off the area.
Allen Parkway is open, but some roads used to access the park are expected to remain closed until at least Friday.
