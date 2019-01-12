Authorities are searching for a missing San Antonio woman they believe poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.San Antonio police say they are searching for 76-year-old Dorothy Sue Borden, who was last seen at around 2:00 p.m. Saturday.Borden was last seen driving a blue, 1999 Mitsubishi Mirage DE with TX license plate FDW5948.Authorities say Borden has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen's disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.