80-year-old fell, hit her face when suspect snatched her purse: Video

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A robber followed and attacked an 80-year-old woman as she walked to a METRORail stop in a brutal crime that was caught on surveillance video.The surveillance video is hard to watch, but it clearly shows how the robber crept behind Christine Henry in a vehicle as she walked in the 300 block of Erin Street on Houston's north side.The robber parked his 2007-2011 light-colored SUV Cadillac Escalade, which has damage to its bumper on the left side. The video shows him getting out and jogging over to Henry, grabbing her purse and knocking her down."She falls and hits her face really hard on the ground," said Officer Jeff Brieden with Houston police.The incident happened a few days before Thanksgiving, and the Houston Police Department's robbery division was able to track down the surveillance video from a nearby home.ABC13 anchor Steven Romo caught up with Henry on Wednesday after the video was released."I am better now. It's going good so far," she said, pointing out that her injuries have healed.However, not everything's back to normal. Henry said she now gets nervous if anyone walks too close."I'm definitely not going to let anyone walk too close behind me," she said.She and police hope to get the robber off the streets before he attacks another unsuspecting victim."I just hope he doesn't do that to anybody else, and I hope y'all catch this guy," Henry said. "I feel like he doesn't care as long as he can get by."If you recognize the robber or the vehicle, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS. You could earn a $5,000 reward."I have very little doubt that he will keep doing this until he gets caught," Brieden said.