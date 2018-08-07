EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3902568" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Elderly woman in critical condition after stabbing in Galveston

An elderly woman is in critical condition after police say she was stabbed in Galveston.Officers said the 79-year-old woman was getting a hall ready for an AA meeting, when someone entered the building and attacked her."It's senseless," Galveston Police Chief Vernon Hale said. "So we need to find the culprit. We need to make sure bring justice for the Brown family and make sure we find out who did this."Police received a call around 4 p.m. Sunday for an unconscious woman in the 1800 block of 33rd Street.Officials say the woman had been stabbed. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition.Galveston Club members say they can't believe this happened."It was a shock of course," Galveston Club member Leticia Prusmick said. "I've known this lady for a long time. I've been coming here for a long time, so it was pretty shocking."Officers say Brown retired to the Island a decade ago, and live in an apartment.Her neighbors were shocked to hear about the incident from police."I was astonished," neighbor Amanda Hornbeck said. "I mean, maybe in shock. I couldn't believe it. I mean, she's so careful."Investigators are currently working to find any witnesses or surveillance images of the suspect.