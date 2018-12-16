The Houston Fire Department is investigating a blaze that spread to three homes and left an elderly woman injured in north Houston.Officials say the fire started around 7:15 p.m. in a converted attached garage that was turned into an apartment of a previously burned house on Lee Street. The fire then spread to three adjacent homes.Firefighters say it took them 30 minutes to get the blaze under control. An elderly woman was transported with minor burns and is being treated for smoke inhalation.The cause of the fire is still unknown.