One person injured when car crashes into southwest Houston washateria

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 68-year-old woman accidentally backed her car into a southwest Houston laundromat, shattering glass and sending debris into the building.

One person was slightly injured and the driver was transported to a nearby hospital.

The accident happened at about 11:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Police are investigating the accident but say the initial report is that the woman put the car into reverse instead of driving forward.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houston
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News