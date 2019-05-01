One person injured when car crashes into southwest Houston washateria

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 68-year-old woman accidentally backed her car into a southwest Houston laundromat, shattering glass and sending debris into the building.
One person was slightly injured and the driver was transported to a nearby hospital.
The accident happened at about 11:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Police are investigating the accident but say the initial report is that the woman put the car into reverse instead of driving forward.
