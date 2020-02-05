Woman attacked at gunpoint after leaving bank in Fort Bend County

By
RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- An elderly Fort Bend County woman said she was attacked at gunpoint and believes it happened after she returned from the bank.

Ann Ward told ABC13 she was robbed Monday around 3 p.m. in the Pecan Grove neighborhood in Fort Bend County after she left Chase Bank.

"I saw a suspicious man in the lobby, but I didn't think about it," Ward recalled.

Ward's suspicions turned into a serious situation when she returned home.

"I turned around and I saw him right here, where he came up the driveway. He had the gun and he said 'Give me your purse'," Ward recalled.

Ward started to scream to alert neighbors. The yell for help sparked the suspect to take action.

"When I tried to hold on to my purse he shoved me backwards, still pointing the gun," Ward said. "He just pushed with his hand, and I fell backwards into the plants."

Ward said she spotted a vehicle turn into her neighbor's driveway before stopping in front of her house. Moments later, the suspect got in the car and drove off.

Ward added that the car was a white SUV with paper tags. The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said so far there are no arrests.

Ward believes she was targeted because she had just visited the bank.

To protect yourself from these robberies, officers are warning people to pay attention to their surroundings.

If you feel someone is following you, don't go home. Either drive to the police station or call 911.

The suspects took Ward's purse, credit cards, and license. Ward said she's thankful that's all they took after a gun was pointed at her face.

"Very scary," Ward said. "It's the first time like that has ever happened, and I'm usually very observant."
