Elderly man's brutal beating streamed on Facebook Live

EMBED </>More Videos

CeFaan Kim has the details from Bed-Stuy.

By
BROOKLYN, New York --
Police are searching for the man behind a vicious attack in Brooklyn after an out-of-control verbal argument turned violent.

The attack took place Friday and was streamed on Facebook live, while callous laughter rang out in the background.

One witness made a half-hearted attempt to intervene, but it wasn't enough to prevent the suspect from throwing nine punches and eight stomps to the 62-year-old man's head.

EMBED More News Videos

A man was brutally beaten at a NYCHA building in Brooklyn.



On top of the attack, the suspect spit on his helpless victim.

EMBED More News Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal has the latest on a beating at a NYCHA building.



Police say they know who they are looking for.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea tweeted an image of Lytee Knox Hundley, 31.


The chief added that the NYPD and the community won't stand for it.

Police say the victim was rushed to Woodhull Hospital, where he was treated for a fractured nose and a fractured orbital bone.

Police say the suspect has two prior arrests, including robbery.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
beatingfacebookfacebook liveu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man suspected of killing 5 in Louisiana arrested in Virginia
15-year-old girl fatally shot by boyfriend in Spring
20 killed, 81 wounded in Philippines church bombing
2 people shot at N. Houston club after a bathroom fight
Driver admits to drinking before hit-and-run crash: Police
Bodycam shows firefighters rescue puppies from fire
'That was God at work,' says man who rescued Casey Hathaway
Woman shot multiple times at point-blank range dies: HCSO
Show More
Video shows men with guns threatening Chicago officers
Houston Astros star named video game cover athlete
Louisiana shooting leaves 5 dead; manhunt underway for suspect
911 dispatcher assists young boy with homework emergency
Students show off skills at STEAM Festival in Sugar Land
More News