Man with cane shot and killed after being harassed by teens behind Walmart, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man with a cane was shot and killed by a group of teens behind a Walmart Monday night in north Houston, police say.At about 8:40 p.m., police were called to a Walmart on E Crosstimbers St. and Fulton.Authorities told ABC13 a group of teens, including four girls and two boys, were harassing the older man behind the store, and he swung his cane at them to defend himself.As the group was leaving, HPD says one of the boys turned around and shot the man in the chest, killing him.He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Police say two of the suspects got on the METRORail and left. No one has been caught.According to officials, the group didn't appear to rob the man.A motive was not immediately known.