94-year-old man missing since Wednesday has been found in La Grange, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 94-year-old man at the center of a Silver Alert has been found more than 100 miles away from Houston in the town of La Grange, his family said.Richard Jennings was hospitalized in the Fayette County town. His condition was not known.Jennings had been missing since around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Before being found, Jennings spoke with a family member by phone and told them he was stuck in traffic along Emancipation Avenue.Jennings' family said he was trying to drive himself to the Volkswagen dealership off of Kirby and Richmond to get an oil change, but the dealership said they have no record of him making it there.Jennings was driving a dark brown 2011 Volkswagen.On Thursday, officials said they spotted a vehicle similar to Jennings' in Huntsville. It wasn't clear if he had indeed traveled north or what route he took before ending up in La Grange.