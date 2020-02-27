94-year-old man missing since Wednesday has been found in La Grange, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 94-year-old man at the center of a Silver Alert has been found more than 100 miles away from Houston in the town of La Grange, his family said.

Richard Jennings was hospitalized in the Fayette County town. His condition was not known.

Jennings had been missing since around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Before being found, Jennings spoke with a family member by phone and told them he was stuck in traffic along Emancipation Avenue.

Jennings' family said he was trying to drive himself to the Volkswagen dealership off of Kirby and Richmond to get an oil change, but the dealership said they have no record of him making it there.

Jennings was driving a dark brown 2011 Volkswagen.

On Thursday, officials said they spotted a vehicle similar to Jennings' in Huntsville. It wasn't clear if he had indeed traveled north or what route he took before ending up in La Grange.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonsearchelderlymissing manmissing person
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: FBI investigating at HISD administration building
Temperatures to climb into mild territory today
Man burned over 65 percent of his body in grease fire
Well-known personal trainer dies after week on life support
Jackknifed semi blocks Katy Freeway during morning rush hour
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
Harris Co. Pct. 8 deputy constable injured in Beltway crash
Show More
ABC13's Morning News
Wrestling match at a Walmart in Texas? Yeah, these guys did it
Elderly couple cuffed after being mistaken for bank robbers
Firefighter hurt when impaired driver crashes into station
This is how they do crawfish at the Ragin' Cajun!
More TOP STORIES News