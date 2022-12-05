Man charged with murder in shooting death of 82-year-old at SE Houston senior living facility

The victim's sister said she spoke with him the night before but received a "suspicious" call early Saturday morning before he was found dead.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of an 82-year-old man inside a southeast Houston senior living facility back in October.

Tyler Cameron Butler, 20, is charged with capital murder in the death of Henry Roberts.

On the morning of Saturday, Oct. 8, officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a report of a death at a senior living facility located at 10012 Cullen Boulevard near Wenda Street.

ORIGINAL REPORT: 82-year-old man shot and killed in senior living facility in southeast Houston, police say

Upon arrival, officers said they found Roberts with a gunshot wound to his head.

Investigators said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's sister, who called the authorities, told HPD that she spoke with Roberts the night before but received a "suspicious" call Saturday morning.

Police released surveillance photos of Butler, who was called a person of interest at the time.

Butler was arrested on Dec. 1 for unrelated charges, HPD said. After homicide investigators interviewed the suspect, he was charged with his role in the fatal shooting.